DPWH: Panguil Bay Bridge Construction progress furthers to 69%

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) further pushes its Panguil Bay Bridge progress onto 69% completion amidst slowdowns during the pandemic and recent weather delays. The superstructure has been on steady progress from its 61% update last December 2022, although full opening to the motoring public has been retargeted to mid-2024.

The 3.17 kilometer bridge that is set to connect Tangub City in Misamis Occidental to the municipality of Tubod in Lanao del Norte recently underwent inspection. “[The] Construction blitz started after the full completion of all the 54 bored piling works to allow the start of construction of the 36 abutment and pier column, 32 coping, and commence on both ends at Tubod and Tangub City the incremental launching method (ILM) for the superstructure.” the department said.

DPWH is aiming to achieve 90% completion by year end, so that construction can be close to finishing by March 2024. However, the agency warned that it might expect delays, citing supply chain and manpower issues.

The PHP 7.37 billion bridge was funded in partnership with the Korean government within the context of its Economic Development Cooperation Fund. The construction has been ongoing since February 2020.

When finished, the bridge is to cut down travel times between the two provinces down to 7 minutes from its current two-hour run. DPWH is aiming to foster more economic activities for the people of northern Mindanao by bettering the overall quality of life across the island, aiding consumers and businesses alike.

