DPWH: The soon-to-be longest bridge in Mindanao is now “halfway done”

About a year ago, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) began work on the Panguil Bay Bridge, the soon-to-be longest bridge in Mindanao. Now, the agency has shared that it has made significant progress with the project.

In a recent advisory, the DPWH announced that the Panguil Bay Bridge is now “halfway done.” Agency undersecretary and Build, Build, Build chief implementer Emil Sadain said that the DPWH “has achieved 51.4% completion to date.” Look:

Panguil Bay Bridge update as of June 2022:

Once complete, the 3.17km Panguil Bay Bridge will connect Tangub City in Misamis Occidental to the Municipality of Tubod in Lanao del Norte. Travel time between the two areas will be reduced to just seven minutes compared to 1 hour and 30 minutes via RORO or 2 hours 30 minutes via land travel through Panguil Bay road.

