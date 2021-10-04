DPWH Regional Office No. IV-A to move to its new office in Calamba, Laguna

Big announcement from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Regional Office No. IV-A: This month, it is set to move to its new office building in Barangay Mayapa in Calamba, Laguna.

The agency is informing its clients and stakeholders that it will be facilitating all administrative and technical transactions at the new office effective October 18, 2021. This will be a significant change, as the move includes the relocation of the Office of the Regional Director from Quezon City all the way to Laguna.

The office’s statement reads: “We seek your patience and understanding should there be any delay in responding to your calls and emails during this relocation period. Normal operations will resume once intranet and internet systems are in place.”

To all those who regularly transact with the regional office, be advised and spread the word. You can check out the official announcement below.

