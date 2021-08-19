MMDA: DPWH to conduct road reblocking along EDSA from August 20 to 23

It looks like the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be busy this weekend regardless of quarantine classifications.

In a Facebook post, the MMDA announced that there will be road reblocking and repairs along two portions of EDSA from August 20 to 23. That’s this weekend. Look:

Motorists passing EDSA-Caloocan southbound and EDSA-Makati northbound may want to find alternate routes if they’ll be passing the affected areas.

The abovementioned routes are expected to be completely passable by 5am next Monday. As always, be sure to mask up and stay safe if you absolutely need to be out behind the wheel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

