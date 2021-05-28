DPWH to resume rehab works on EDSA and C5 tonight

Heads up again, guys. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has announced it is resuming rehabilitation works along EDSA and C5 this weekend. So, if you’re planning to pass either thoroughfare in the coming days, pay attention.

Roadworks will resume beginning at 11pm on May 28 (that’s tonight) and will last until 5am on May 31 (Monday morning).

The following areas will undergo road reblocking this weekend. Look:

EDSA

Near the corner of Kaingin Road

C5

After CP Garcia, the third lane from the sidewalk After Rajah Matanda, the third lane from the sidewalk After Highland Drive, the second lane from the sidewalk

The DPWH added that it has already coordinated with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and has received clearance for roadworks this weekend. Motorists are also being advised to take alternate routes in order to avoid a buildup of traffic along affected areas. You can check out the full DPWH announcement below:

Well, you’ve been warned. Avoid the aforementioned areas as much as possible over the weekend. And, as always, just stay put at home unless absolutely necessary. Stay safe.

