Want to take photos of the San Juanico Bridge? The DPWH has built a viewdeck for that

Bridges aren’t exactly what you’d call tourist attractions. We do have a few IG-worthy structures here in the country, though, that are must-visit spots. A perfect example would be the ever-popular SLEX San Juanico Bridge.

It’s easily one of the biggest tourist spots in Visayas. Leveraging that, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has now built a new viewdeck in Tacloban City to further boost tourism in the area.

The new viewdeck is part of a P19.2 million project that includes a 450m suspended deck slab and an 80m walkway. Lanscaping works were also done in the area to complement the new structure. Comfort rooms and a storage room for a solar generator intended to lessen maintenance costs and energy consumption were also part of the project.

The DPWH says this won’t only bolster tourism, but will also prevent the impediment of traffic flow along San Juanico Bridge whenever tourists stop to take photos. Even though the structure has lost the title of longest Philippine bridge that crosses a body of water, it’s still a sight to behold, after all.

Frankly, we’re just wondering what the view of the bridge would look like from this new spot. What do you guys think?

San Juanico Bridge viewdeck:

