DPWH opens newly paved 8km road in Northern Samar

We have some good news for residents of Laoang and Palapag in Northern Samar, as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has just opened two major components of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project.

The agency has shared that the 161m Simora Bridge and a newly paved 8km road segment from Junction Simora along the Simora-Palapag Road are now passable to motorists. The 8km stretch is a two-lane, two-way road that seeks to improve accessibility for 80% of 1,411 households across nine barangays that are engaged in coconut and rice farming.

The entirety of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project spans 11.6km, including the 31-meter Jangtud Bridge 1 and the 69-meter Jangtud Bridge 2. The current completion rate of the two bridges are at 66% and 40%, respectively.

The DPWH says this P1.126 billion project will link the ‘Pacific Towns’ in Northern Samar and will traverse remote coastal villages in the province.

More photos of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project:

