There’s now a 7-Eleven drive-through in the country

7-Eleven is one of the largest convenience-store chains in the country and the world, but it looks like the company is dead set on wanting to do more than just traditional retail.

Last month, 7-Eleven opened its first store with a drive-through lane in the Philippines. Located inside Gateway Park Gate 4 of Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Olongapo City, the store operates just like a typical fast-food drive-through: Pull up to the driveway, place your order, pay, and pick it up at the next window.

The 7-Eleven drive-through lane is beside the one for the neighboring Royal Park Korean restaurant. (Go to the left if you want to go to 7-Eleven; keep right if you want Korean food).

Customers can get pretty much all the usual stuff that 7-Eleven sells: biscuits, chips, and candies; brewed and instant coffee; ice cream; bottled water; drinks; Mister Donut items; quick meals like siopao and hotdogs; and even full breakfast meals with rice. But in case you can’t decide, everything on offer is displayed on a giant menu/billboard.

In March this year, 7-Eleven opened its first-ever store with a drive-through in Dallas, Texas, although that one is co-branded with the chain’s own foodservice brand, Laredo Taco Co. The convenience store company acquired Laredo in a $3.3 billion deal in 2018.

Locally, 7-Eleven has been introducing innovative ideas to shake up the convenience-store industry. It has also expanded its food menu and started offering Zubuchon lechon in its stores last August.

As of January 2020, the Philippines is the seventh country with the most number of 7-Eleven branches worldwide (after Japan, Thailand, South Korea, the USA., Taiwan, and China). There are about 2,978 7-Eleven stores in the country as of December 2020.

NOTE: This article first appeared on Esquiremag.ph. Minor edits have been made.

