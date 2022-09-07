Report: Driver from viral incident in June pleads not guilty to charge

The case stemming from the viral motoring incident involving the driver of a crossover and a mall security guard is moving forward. According to a recent report by Inquirer.net, the driver has pleaded not guilty to the charge of frustrated homicide.

This news comes after the accused was accompanied by his lawyer to Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court Branch 213 earlier today.

The driver was first indicted late last month after a Mandaluyong assistant city prosecutor found probable cause to file charges against him.

“It would not be amiss to state that respondent neither reduced velocity, halted nor changed direction after complainant was pinned by his vehicle. Respondent did not even express any regard for complainant by stopping his vehicle and/or alighting therefrom to check on the victim,” a resolution from June 29 signed by Mandaluyong’s assistant prosecutor reads.

“Worse, respondent impertinently sped away as if nothing happened and without due concern that he could still [run] over complainant with his rear tires.”

A pre-trail for the case is already scheduled on October 4, 2022.

