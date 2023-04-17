LTO removes periodic medical exams for 10-year license holders

If you are now the holder of a 10-year driver’s license, then you should be familiar with the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) periodic medical exam requirement. We actually made an explainer for that a while back.





Well, you can probably throw that explainer down the drain, because the LTO has now announced that motorists with 10-year driver’s licenses are no longer required to take these periodic medical exams.

According to the LTO, the data does not show that these medical exams could help prevent road crashes. As such, license holders will now only need to undergo the examinations once—within 60 days prior to or on the day of the license renewal.

As for license holders who are abroad, they will need to undergo medical exams within 30 days of arriving in the Philippines before they will be allowed to drive on our roads.

What do you think of these changes from the LTO, readers?

PHOTO BY LTO on Facebook

