MMDA: Cars can use all lanes of EDSA-Ayala Southbound

To motorists who pass through EDSA regularly, take note. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has just made some important clarifications regarding parts of the thoroughfare.

The agency has confirmed that all vehicles are allowed to use all lanes of the EDSA-Ayala Southbound service road except the rightmost bike lane. This means private vehicles may now use the PUB loading/unloading bays under the MRT station to pass through the area. No more bottlenecks due to cars trying to avoid the old bus lanes and squeeze their way through traffic.

The MMDA’s post reads: “Lanes on the service road are not exclusive for public utility buses since the EDSA Bus Carousel-Ayala loading and unloading bay was moved to the One Ayala Grand Terminal.”

Be advised, readers, and spread the word. We reckon you should also keep a copy of the MMDA’s official advisory just in case you need it. You can check it out below.

MMDA advisory on EDSA-Ayala Southbound:

