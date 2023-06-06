MMDA reminder: All unauthorized vehicles entering the EDSA Busway will be ticketed

We know traffic has gotten pretty bad these days—perhaps even worse than the situation pre-pandemic—so it’s no surprise that we’re all just trying to avoid all the gridlocks whenever we’re out and about.

We should all be strategic about it. Diskarte, as we Filipinos always say—waking up early or driving out late to avoid rush hour, looking for alternative routes, or even switching to other modes of transport just to shorten our commutes.

Diskarte, however, doesn’t include driving on the EDSA Busway to bypass traffic jams. We’re pointing this out because it appears this is a prevailing problem, seeing as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) even had to release a new reminder on it.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

NEDA approves 59.4km TPLEX extension all the way to San Juan, La Union

PH fuel price update: Gas to roll back by P0.60/L, diesel by P0.30/L effective June 6

PHOTO BY Jerome Ascaño

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The agency is once again reminding all motorists that the EDSA Carousel lanes are exclusive to public utility buses, ambulances, and government vehicles responding to emergencies. All unauthorized vehicles that enter the exclusive lanes will be apprehended and drivers will be ticketed accordingly—this includes unauthorized government vehicles.

The MMDA also pointed out that erring motorcycle riders may also have their driver’s licenses suspended, and those on motorcycle taxis will be reported to their corresponding service providers.

The advisory reads: “Tandaan: Stay on your lane and drive safely! Ito ay para na rin sa inyong kaligtasan at para maging maayos ang daloy ng trapiko sa kahabaan ng EDSA.”



That should be a strong enough reminder, right? Those lanes are for PUVs and commuters, folks, so let’s just keep out of them.

MMDA reminder for EDSA Busway violators:

PHOTO BY MMDA

See Also