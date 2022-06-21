Motoring News

Alternate routes you can take while EDSA-Kamuning Flyover southbound remains closed

We expect to see heavy traffic in the area over the next few weeks
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Google Maps

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced earlier today, June 21, that the entire southbound portion of the EDSA-Kamuning Flyover will be closed off to all vehicles starting June 25.

This closure will last for a month, so there’ll be a lot of motorists affected. As such, the MMDA has mapped out potential alternate routes for those who will be passing through the area.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
MMDA: No new number coding scheme for now as high fuel prices bring down traffic volume
MMDA blames lack of discipline for yesterday’s EDSA-Santolan flood, traffic mess

The MMDA indicated three different routes for motorists, two of which pass through Mabuhay Lanes. You can check them out below.

1) Alternate route for vehicles headed southbound

  1. Turn right at Scout Borromeo Street, straight towards Scout Ybardolaza and J.D. Jimenez Street
  2. Turn left at E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue
  3. Turn left at New York Avenue or take Aurora Boulevard to EDSA going to destination
Continue reading below ↓

2) Mabuhay Lane route 1 for vehicles on EDSA

  1. Turn right at West Avenue
  2. Right at Quezon Avenue
  3. U-turn near Scout Magbanua Street
  4. Right at Timog Avenue
  5. Right at Tomas Morato
  6. Right at E. Rodriguez Avenue
  7. Left at Gilmore Street, straight to Granada
  8. Right to Santolan Road or right at N. Domingo
  9. Left at Pinaglabanan Street
  10. Right at P. Guevarra Street
  11. Left at L. Mencias Street
  12. Right at Shaw Boulevard
  13. Left at Acacia lane
  14. Right at F. Ortigas Road, left at P. Cruz
  15. Left at F. Blumentritt
  16. Left at Coronado
  17. Take Mandaluyong-Makati Bridge to destination
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

3) Mabuhay Lane route 2 for vehicles on EDSA

  1. Turn right at Scout Borromeo Street
  2. Left at Scout Ybardolaz, Scout Torillo, Scout T. Morato, Scout Tuazon, or Scout Tobias
  3. Right at E. Rodriguez or follow the Mabuhay Lane route 1 to destination

We’re expecting some heavy traffic buildup along EDSA once the new closure takes effect. Whether you’re driving or taking public transport, we suggest you to plan your trips accordingly.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
The Nissan Navara gets upgraded with extra safety features, new Black Edition in Thailand
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Google Maps

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱