Alternate routes you can take while EDSA-Kamuning Flyover southbound remains closed

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced earlier today, June 21, that the entire southbound portion of the EDSA-Kamuning Flyover will be closed off to all vehicles starting June 25.

This closure will last for a month, so there’ll be a lot of motorists affected. As such, the MMDA has mapped out potential alternate routes for those who will be passing through the area.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

MMDA: No new number coding scheme for now as high fuel prices bring down traffic volume

MMDA blames lack of discipline for yesterday’s EDSA-Santolan flood, traffic mess

The MMDA indicated three different routes for motorists, two of which pass through Mabuhay Lanes. You can check them out below.

1) Alternate route for vehicles headed southbound

Turn right at Scout Borromeo Street, straight towards Scout Ybardolaza and J.D. Jimenez Street Turn left at E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue Turn left at New York Avenue or take Aurora Boulevard to EDSA going to destination

Continue reading below ↓

2) Mabuhay Lane route 1 for vehicles on EDSA

Turn right at West Avenue Right at Quezon Avenue U-turn near Scout Magbanua Street Right at Timog Avenue Right at Tomas Morato Right at E. Rodriguez Avenue Left at Gilmore Street, straight to Granada Right to Santolan Road or right at N. Domingo Left at Pinaglabanan Street Right at P. Guevarra Street Left at L. Mencias Street Right at Shaw Boulevard Left at Acacia lane Right at F. Ortigas Road, left at P. Cruz Left at F. Blumentritt Left at Coronado Take Mandaluyong-Makati Bridge to destination

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

3) Mabuhay Lane route 2 for vehicles on EDSA

Turn right at Scout Borromeo Street Left at Scout Ybardolaz, Scout Torillo, Scout T. Morato, Scout Tuazon, or Scout Tobias Right at E. Rodriguez or follow the Mabuhay Lane route 1 to destination

We’re expecting some heavy traffic buildup along EDSA once the new closure takes effect. Whether you’re driving or taking public transport, we suggest you to plan your trips accordingly.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.