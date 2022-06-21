EDSA-Kamuning Flyover southbound will be impassable for one month starting June 25

Expect even heavier traffic along EDSA in the coming weeks, motorists.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently announced a one-week closure of the southbound lanes of the EDSA-Kamuning Flyover, during which one lane will be left open for public utility buses. But earlier today, the agency announced that the closure will take much longer and will cover the entire flyover.

By June 25, Saturday at 6am, the entirety of the southbound portion of EDSA-Kamuning Flyover will be closed off to both motorists and PUBs for one month. One whole month. Damn. This was confirmed by MMDA chairman Atty. Romando Artes in an interview with GMA News.

“Iyan po ang hiningi ng DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) dahil noong binuksan po nila yung mga may crack na portion nitong tulay ay nakita nila na kailangan pong kumpunihin yung 30m stretch nitong tulay,” said Artes. “Kaya po 30 days dahil po mano-mano po ang pag-baak ng simento dahil hindi po pwede gamitan ng heavy equipment dahil baka maapektuhan po yung dalawang lanes pa na nasa tabi.”

Artes clarified that the 30-day closure will be the maximum time needed for the repairs. All vehicles, including PUBs plying the EDSA Busway, will be rerouted to the service road. Private vehicles are also advised to use Mabuhay Lanes to avoid the traffic along EDSA—the MMDA said it will post an advisory on that on social media soon, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

