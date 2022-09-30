Heads up: EDSA Northbound traffic could be worse than usual today

Heads up for all motorists driving northbound via EDSA today: If you’re passing through North Avenue, you could run into heavy traffic in the vicinity.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Task Force Special Operations (TFS) head Bong Nebrija just shared a video update this morning showing how the Central Station construction activities have occupied almost the entire road in front of Landmark.

As of around 6am this morning, two lanes were left passable approaching the area and only one right underneath the Central Station. Public utility buses traversing the EDSA Busway have been diverted to the zipper lane on the other side of the thoroughfare just to help ease up the congestion. Despite that, though, the roadworks have still created a massive bottleneck for northbound traffic.

No word on what time the road obstructions can be cleared, so we advise motorists to plan their trips today accordingly instead. Let’s all hope the road’s cleaned up before rush hour later today—it’s payday Friday today, just to give you a friendly reminder.

EDSA traffic update as of 6am, September 30:

