UPDATE: Parts of Ongpin, Quintin Paredes in Binondo closed due to fallen posts

Earlier today, several electric posts in Binondo in Manila City snapped and fell onto the roads near Plaza Ruiz, essentially blocking off the Ongpin-Quintin Paredes intersection.

The Manila Public Information Office (MPIO) has now released an official traffic advisory following the incident, and the closed-off areas as well as alternate routes have now been identified. Needless to say, those who intend to pass through the area should expect heavy traffic.

A sizeable stretch of Quintin Paredes—from Plaza Ruiz to Dasmariñas Street intersection—and a portion of Ongpin directly adjacent to Binondo Church and the plaza are currently unpassable.

For alternate routes, you can check out the details that follow. You can refer to the image below for a clearer look as well.

Binondo traffic advisory

Alternate routes for motorists coming from Juan Luna street

Turn right at the San Fernando Bridge Turn left to Muelle de Binondo Turn left at Dasmariñas Street Turn right at Juan Luna Street and onwards to the point of destination

Alternate routes for motorists coming from Jones Bridge

Turn right at Escolta Street Turn left towards Plaza Sta. Cruz Turn right at Bustos Street Turn left at Rizal Avenue (Avenida) Turn left at Lope de Vega Street Turn left at Tomas Mapua Turn right at C. M. Recto Avenue

PHOTO BY Manila City Public Information Office

