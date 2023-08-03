Several electric posts fall in Binondo; some roads currently unpassable

Seriously, what’s happening to the world? Last night, as deep as 50cm floods were reported on the North Luzon Expressway. Then earlier today, it’s as if all hell broke loose in Binondo, Manila as several electric posts fell onto the road.

The incident was reported at around 1pm earlier today at the corner of Ongpin Street and Quintin Paredes, just beside the Binondo Church and near Plaza Lorenzo Ruiz. At least seven posts seemingly snapped and fell onto the cars parked on the street, some even to oncoming traffic. Three individuals were brought to the hospital and reportedly have only minor injuries.

PHOTO BY Manila City Public Information Office

Meralco has shut off the electricity in the area to ensure the safety of first responders. The Manila Public Information Office has yet to report the reason as to why exactly these electric posts broke and fell, nor has it released an official traffic advisory for motorists in the area. It’ll be safe to assume, however, that the affected roads and some others in the vicinity are unpassable.

We’ll keep you posted. But for now, if you were planning to go to Binondo today, you might want to rethink your schedule. Drive safe out there, people.

