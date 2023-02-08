Middle lanes on East Ave. merging into Elliptical Road closed starting today

Motorists who pass through Elliptical Road in Quezon City regularly, take note of the new traffic scheme that the Quezon City Government is now testing.

The LGU has announced that the middle lanes of East Avenue merging into Elliptical Road will be closed off starting today, February 8, 2023. This will be done to eliminate bottlenecks in the area during rush hour.

Motorists turning from East Avenue into Elliptical Road and vice versa are all advised to stay on the right lanes to enter or exit the roundabout. There will be traffic enforcers from the Quezon City Transport and Traffic Management Department to direct traffic in the area, and signage have supposedly been put up as well.

For a better look at the new traffic scheme, check out the official advisory below. How do you think this will help improve vehicular flow in the area, readers?

New traffic scheme on East Avenue and Elliptical Road:

