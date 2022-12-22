The Eheads reunion is happening tonight in Parañaque—expect heavy traffic in the area

In case you’ve been living under a pretty huge rock, the Eraserheads reunion concert entitled ‘Huling El Bimbo’ is happening tonight at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

We’re sure a lot of the lucky folks who got to score tickets are already at the venue as of this writing, but we also reckon there’s still a huge chunk of the audience that’s just only making their way to the concert grounds, which is why heavy traffic is to be expected in the area this evening until after the concert has ended.

For motorists in the vicinity or are looking to pass by Parañaque tonight, we suggest you map out alternate routes and avoid the area completely if possible.

Now, as for the concert-goers who’ll be commuting back home tonight, we know our transport system’s problematic (to say the least), but please don’t resort to other sorts of ‘diskarte’ such as booking Lalamove riders to ‘deliver’ you home. Enjoy the night and stay safe out there, people.

Eraserheads reunion concert Parañaque City traffic advisory:

