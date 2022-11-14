F. Manalo Bridge in Pasig City restricted to one-way traffic until February 2023

Motorists who find themselves in Pasig City regularly, take note: F. Manalo Bridge will be temporarily restricted to one-way eastbound traffic until February 2023.

Specifically, the bridge will only be passable to vehicles coming in from C5 and headed towards Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Avenue. This closure was implemented to make way for the bridge’s rehabilitation. In hindsight, it now appears those experimental traffic schemes that the local government of Pasig City was recently trying out were in preparation for this.

The Pasig City LGU is advising motorists from Barangay Manggahan headed to C5 or Eastwood to take Ortigas Avenue or Marcos Highway instead. Expect heavy traffic on those thoroughfares, then, especially now that we’re deep into the ‘ber’ months and are now a few weeks away from the holidays.

For the full advisory, you can check out the Facebook posts below. How will this affect your daily commute, readers?

One-way traffic scheme on Manggahan Bridge, Pasig City:

