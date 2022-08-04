FastCat trips between Surigao and Liloan are once again available

Some of the most recent typhoons put several ferry services to a stop, some of which have yet to resume operations to this day. The FastCat service between Surigao and Liloan is one such example.

Earlier this week, though, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), together with the Port Management Office (PMO) of Surigao and Archipelago Philippine Ferries Corp. (APFC) has finally relaunched the Surigao-Liloan and vice versa route after six months of non-operations due to Typhoon Odette.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

New bill establishing LTO-accredited rider clubs requires membership among motorbike owners

‘Kagawad’ and ‘#1 lodi’ fall victim to MMDA’s clampdown on illegal license plates

PHOTO BY Philippine Ports Authority on Facebook

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The PPA’s press release reads: “The Surigao-Liloan-Surigao route is considered an important leg of the Eastern Nautical Highway as it connects mainland Mindanao to the rest of the Philippines, offering accessible and faster interisland transportation of goods, tourists, and regular passengers.”

The service was officially restarted on July 29. The ferry service uses the FastCat M7, and there are two roundtrips available daily.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.