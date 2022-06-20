The newly pedestrianized Fatima Avenue has been turned into a food trip haven

We recently shared photos of the newly pedestrianized Fatima Avenue. It looked great as it was, but it looks even livelier now that the local government unit has opened the Valenzuela City Food Fiesta.

The LGU shared snaps of the busy street over the weekend, showing how the open space has been filled with food stalls and dining areas left and right. Judging how viral the post has become, we can probably assume a lot of people were happy to see what Fatima Avenue looks like now.

This is what happens when roads are given back to the people. Other cities have started doing the same—Pasig City, for example, has turned several thoroughfares into car-free zones on Sundays.

Would you like to see your LGU do the same in your locale? You can check out more photos of Fatima Avenue below.

More photos of the Valenzuela City Food Fiesta on Fatima Avenue:

