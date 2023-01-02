Here are the upcoming road closures for this year’s Feast of the Black Nazarene

It’s once again the start of a new year, which means that the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene is upon us. While there will be no grand procession happening this year, there will still be road closures implemented across Manila City. Motorists, if you’re passing through the area this week, then take note.
According to the latest Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) advisory, road closures will begin as early as January 6, 10pm. The stretch of Katigbak Drive, Independence Road, and South Drive will all be closed off, as well as the northbound and southbound lanes of Roxas Boulevard.
At 12:01am on January 8, more roads will be closed off. Instead of dictating them one by one, though, we’ve just listed down the affected roads below. You can also check out the official advisory at the bottom of the article. Spread the word, readers.
Road closures for the Feast of the Black Nazarene 2023:
January 6, 10pm onwards:
- Stretch of Katigbak Drive
- Stretch of Independence Road
- Stretch of South Drive
- Northbound and southbound lanes of Roxas Boulevard
January 8, 12:01am onwards:
- Northbound and southbound lanes of Quezon Boulevard from A. Mendoza/Fugoso to Quezon Bridge straight to Padre Burgos (Park n’ Ride)
- Westbound and eastbound lanes of España Boulevard from P. Campa to A. Mendoza
- Stretch of Evangelista Street from Plaza San Juan to C.M. Recto Avenue
- Stretch of Raon Street from Quezon Boulevard to Evangelista
- Stretch of Carried0 Street From Rizal Avenue to Plaza San Juan
- Stretch of C. Palanca Street from MacArthur Bridge to Quiapo Ilalim (Quinta Market) straight to P. Casal
- Stretch of Bustos Street from Plaza Sta. Cruz to Rizal Avenue
- Northbound lane of Rizal Avenue from Carriedo to C.M. Recto Avenue
- Northbound lane of MacArthur Bridge
- Eastbound and westbound lanes of C.M. Recto Avenue from Rizal Avenue to Nicanor Reyes Street
- Stretch of Nicanor Reyes from España Boulevard to C.M. Recto Avenue