Here are the upcoming road closures for this year’s Feast of the Black Nazarene

It’s once again the start of a new year, which means that the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene is upon us. While there will be no grand procession happening this year, there will still be road closures implemented across Manila City. Motorists, if you’re passing through the area this week, then take note.

According to the latest Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) advisory, road closures will begin as early as January 6, 10pm. The stretch of Katigbak Drive, Independence Road, and South Drive will all be closed off, as well as the northbound and southbound lanes of Roxas Boulevard.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Review: 2022 Nissan Kicks VL e-Power

Did you know these 9 interesting car company facts?

PHOTO BY Quiapo Church Facebook page

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

At 12:01am on January 8, more roads will be closed off. Instead of dictating them one by one, though, we’ve just listed down the affected roads below. You can also check out the official advisory at the bottom of the article. Spread the word, readers.

Road closures for the Feast of the Black Nazarene 2023:

January 6, 10pm onwards:

Stretch of Katigbak Drive

Stretch of Independence Road

Stretch of South Drive

Northbound and southbound lanes of Roxas Boulevard

January 8, 12:01am onwards:

Northbound and southbound lanes of Quezon Boulevard from A. Mendoza/Fugoso to Quezon Bridge straight to Padre Burgos (Park n’ Ride)

Westbound and eastbound lanes of España Boulevard from P. Campa to A. Mendoza

Stretch of Evangelista Street from Plaza San Juan to C.M. Recto Avenue

Stretch of Raon Street from Quezon Boulevard to Evangelista

Stretch of Carried0 Street From Rizal Avenue to Plaza San Juan

Stretch of C. Palanca Street from MacArthur Bridge to Quiapo Ilalim (Quinta Market) straight to P. Casal

Stretch of Bustos Street from Plaza Sta. Cruz to Rizal Avenue

Northbound lane of Rizal Avenue from Carriedo to C.M. Recto Avenue

Northbound lane of MacArthur Bridge

Eastbound and westbound lanes of C.M. Recto Avenue from Rizal Avenue to Nicanor Reyes Street

Stretch of Nicanor Reyes from España Boulevard to C.M. Recto Avenue

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos