New flyover and road project to hasten travel to and from Iloilo International Airport

Have you ever been in a hurry to catch a flight only to be stalled by a slow-moving slog of traffic as you’re driven to your terminal? Frustrating, right? In Iloilo City, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is currently busy in an attempt to eliminate this scenario.

In a statement, the agency shared the latest progress of its P1.4-billion Ungka 2 Flyover and Iloilo River North Bank Road project. So far, construction is 82% complete.

The former is a 453.7-meter four-lane flyover and is expected to open to motorists before the end of the second quarter. The latter, also referred to as Iloilo Sunset Boulevard, is a road geared towards “a sustainable and green Iloilo.”

New flyover to improve travel to and from Iloilo International Airport

Once construction is complete, the completed flyover and road are expected to hasten travel time towards and from Iloilo International Airport. They will also address traffic congestion at the junction of Corazon Aquino Avenue and Benigno Aquino Jr. Avenue, and improve the city’s east-west connectivity.

“These projects will ease accessibility and connectivity, and further boost the city’s tourism, economy, and infrastructure which will subsequently improve the lives of the people of Iloilo City and southern Iloilo,” DPWH secretary Roger Mercado said in a statement.

Is anyone here excited to try this new piece of infrastructure out when it opens?

