You can now have non-food items delivered via Foodpanda’s new courier service ‘pandago’

After overseeing a successful run in Davao and Cabanatuan, the food and groceries delivery provider Foodpanda is now set to venture deeper into courier services as it is expanding its on-demand mobile app service Pandago nationwide. The program became available earlier this week, the company announced in a press release. The expansion comes as Foodpanda embraces the “growing Filipino demands” from both consumers and businesses.

Pandago’s primary service accepts pick-up and delivery of everyday essentials 24/7. Foodpanda also noted a series of nifty tech safeguards that ensure the seamlessness, security, and reliability of the app’s delivery process. This includes a real-time tracker that provides delivery status updates, a section for proof of deliveries, and insurance coverage for consumers’ peace of mind.

Foodpanda is also offering a discounted first-order delivery price as low as P3 that you may avail of using the special code NEWPGO when you download and use the app.

The launch is part of Foodpanda’s vision “to encourage its app users to focus on the things that matter to them, as part of their new brand philosophy, Live like a panda,” with the hopes that it will also help SMEs in the country, said Foodpanda PH operations director Patricia Jacinto.

Foodpanda has recently seen solid gains especially in locations outside Metro Manila, with consumers citing accessibility and affordability as the app’s most attractive points versus the competition. The interest growth in rider services was evident during the pandemic and it seems like the trend has been sustained until today.

Have you tried out Pandago yet? If you have, share your experience in the comments.

