If you’re gonna be out in Metro Manila on Independence Day, take note: Free train rides will be available on June 12, 2023, on the LRT-1, the LRT-2, and the MRT-3.

The waived train fares won’t be for the whole day, though—on all three lines, free train rides will only be available from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm.

Check out the announcements from each rail line below:

Free train rides on June 12, 2023:

