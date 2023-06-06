A portion of Roxas Boulevard will be closed from 5am to 10am on June 12

Looking forward to the next long weekend? If you are, then you probably already know it’s on the weekend before Independence Day.

If you’re driving out then and you’re passing by Manila City, though, take note. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) just announced that a portion of Roxas Boulevard will be temporarily closed from 5am to 10am on June 12, 2023.

Specifically, both northbound and southbound lanes between the TM Kalaw and Padre Burgos intersections will be affected. The closure will be implemented to make way for a flag-raising ceremony.

In addition to these, Katigbak Parkway, South Road, and Independence Road will all be closed from 12:01am to 10pm on June 12 for a civic military parade.

The press release reads: “Affected trucks going to North Harbor are advised to reroute from SLEX straight ahead to Osmeña Highway then right turn to Quirino Avenue, straight to Nagtahan Street, going to Lacson Avenue, left turn to Yuseco Street, and straight ahead to Capulong Street then right turn or turn left to R-10 road to destination.”

Roxas Boulevard closure: June 12, 2023:

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

