Report: MMDA says there are fewer cars on EDSA at the moment due to high fuel prices

Have you noticed a slight improvement in EDSA’s traffic flow lately? The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) apparently has, and the agency says this could be due to the continuous rise of local gasoline and diesel prices.

MMDA shows that only 392,000 cars passed through EDSA on June 9—a relatively sizeable drop in vehicular traffic when compared to the 417,000 recorded on May 5. This is also lower than pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels according to a report by GMA News.

In a press conference, MMDA chairman Romando Artes shared that he believes high prices at the pump is the reason for this change in motorists’ driving habits.

“Nabawasan. And I think may epekto po yung pagtaas ng presyo ng gasolina at crudo,” Artes told reporters.

“Yung mga may sasakyan, instead na magdala pa ng mga vehicles ng sariling pribado, ay sumasakay na lang sa pampublikong transportasyon,” the official added.

According to National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) secretary Karl Chua, 50% of the country’s fuel supply actually goes toward catering to the country’s wealthiest motorists.

“The top 10% of Filipino families consume half of the fuel products because they have their own cars,” Chia said. “We are helping the public commuters by subsidizing the PUV operators so that they do not raise commuter fares.”

Tell us, have you been driving less lately because of rising fuel prices? What adjustments have you made to cope with the situation?

