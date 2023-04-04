Holy Week 2023: Number coding suspended from 5pm on April 5

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced last month that the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or the number-coding scheme will be suspended this Holy Week. The agency, however, has now made some adjustments.

Instead of the suspension taking place from April 6, it will begin on April 5, Wednesday, at 5pm. This will supposedly give motorists flocking back to their provinces or gearing up for their Holy Week road trips more time to move around the metro.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

PH fuel price update: Gasoline prices up P1.40/L, diesel up P0.50/L this week

The southbound portion of EDSA-Ortigas Flyover will be closed for repairs this Holy Week

Take note of these changes, readers. If you have plans to drive out this week, then maybe this coding suspension would help open up more time for you. Drive safe out there, folks.

MMDA number coding advisory, Holy Week 2023:

See Also