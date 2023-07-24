Honda PH to provide assistance to the MMDA’s Motorcycle Riding Academy

At the start of the year, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) bared its plans to start a Motorcycle Riding Academy in the capital. Based on the agency’s last update, the academy could begin operations by the third quarter of 2023.

While this continues to take shape, we’ve now received significant updates regarding the MMDA’s riding academy: Honda Philippines has just inked an agreement with the MMDA to provide technical assistance to the academy’s trainers.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

It’s official: Toyota Yaris Cross priced from P1.199-M to P1.598-M

Big Test: Four of the market’s top seven-seaters go head to head (part one)

PHOTO BY Honda Safety Driving Center on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As many of you may know, the Japanese manufacturer is known for the Honda Safety Driving Center (HSDC), one of the gold standards in the country when it comes to rider training programs.

“This collaboration will enhance the agency’s Motorcycle Training Modules,” said MMDA acting chairman Atty. Don Artes. “HPI will likewise conduct an assessment on the competency of MMDA’s instructors to improve their knowledge and skills in mentoring and coaching the participants for Motorcycle Riding Academy.”

“This represents a shared duty to make our roads safer and to protect the livelihood of our family,” said HPI president Sayaka Arai. “HPI through HSDC, agreed to conduct comprehensive training programs for the MMDA’s traffic enforcers and instructors over a period of time focused on reinforcing safe and responsible road user behavior.”

HPI also donated 21 motorcycles to the MMDA’s Motorcycle Riding Academy. The motorcycle marque is set to donate 50 units in total.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

We reckon we’ll be seeing this new Motorcycle Riding Academy open its doors sooner rather than later. Are you looking forward to this new initiative from the MMDA?