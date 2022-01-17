Look: I-ACT begins enforcing ‘no vax, no ride’ policy along the EDSA Busway

The new ‘no vaccination, no ride’ policy for public transport officially takes effect today. The Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) has already begun enforcing the new directive, and it shared on social media what the EDSA Busway queues looked like earlier this morning.

The I-ACT uploaded footage from the Main Avenue Station in Quezon City, the Taft Avenue station in Pasay City, and the Monumento Station in Caloocan City. All passengers were asked to present their vaccination cards prior to entering the Busway. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Under the Department of Transportation’s new guidelines, unvaccinated individuals are prohibited from using public transport to travel via land, air, or sea within Metro Manila while Alert Level 3 remains in effect. There are a few exceptions, including those who are scheduled to go out to get their jabs. For more details, you can read up on everything you need to know about the ‘no vax, no ride’ policy here.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.