IATF: Public transportation workers must be fully-vaccinated to continue operations

Earlier today, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for eligible public transportation workers starting December 1, 2021.
“Kailangan fully-vaccinated din ang eligible workers na nasa pampublikong transportasyon para magpatuloy ang kanilang operasyon,” the spokesperson said.
In the same briefing, Roque outlined the IATF’s guidelines for on-site employees working in the private and public sectors.
He said: “[Kasama sa guidelines] ang pag-require ng mga establisyemento at employers sa public and private sector sa mga lugar na may sapat na supply ng COVID-19 vaccine na magpapabakuna ng kanilang eligible employees na nasa on-site work.”
Unvaccinated workers, meanwhile, may continue in their current capacity subject to certain conditions: “Sa mga eligible employees na hindi bakunado, maaring hindi sila matangal sa trabaho dahil lamang sa rason na hindi sila bakunado. Pero, kinakailangan nilang mag undergo ng regular RT-PCR testing or antigen test at their own expense.”
Roque added that public and private establishments, with the exception of frontline and emergency services, may refuse entry or service to eligible unvaccinated or partially vaccinated patrons.
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.