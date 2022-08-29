Jeepney cleverly hidden on sidewalk gets towed for illegal parking

We Pinoys are known to be a resourceful bunch. When the situation asks for it, we can get creative. A bit too creative sometimes...

During one of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) recent road-clearing operations, agency personnel came across a jeepney illegally parked along C.P. Garcia Avenue in Quezon City. As shown a few seconds later in the video, though, the driver apparently tried to hide his jeepney on the sidewalk behind some signboards.

You gotta hand it to the guy—while the vehicle was illegally parked, that’s still a bit clever. Had the MMDA personnel skipped that small portion of the sidewalk, the driver would have probably gotten away with it. Unfortunately for him, that wasn’t the case, so his jeepney got towed, anyway.

Now, while it may be a bit satisfying to see all these illegally parked vehicles towed or their owners ticketed by the MMDA, it’s also worrisome to think how many traffic violators there are in Metro Manila. If only these motorists could stay out of sidewalks and bike lanes, and just pay for decent parking. Sigh. Do you think the proposed ‘proof of parking’ act is the way to solve this?

MMDA road clearing operations in Quezon City:

