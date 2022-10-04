Apparently, it needs to be pointed out that jet skis—like cars—can’t just park anywhere

If you’re familiar with how the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) carries out its road-clearing operations, you know that anything—literally anything—that’s considered a road obstruction will be cleaned up.

Recently, we’ve seen some bizarre stuff, like these DIY parking slots from the past week. This time, we see what could be yet another first in this space: an illegally parked jet ski. Yes, just a watercraft randomly parked on a public road. A real head-scratcher.

Apparently, the jet ski pictured above was already the subject of several complaints around Barangay Siena, Quezon City. The local government unit had already tried reaching out to the owner in the hopes of sorting out the parking issue, but to no avail.

After multiple attempts that have fallen on deaf ears, the MMDA has stepped in to impound the illegally parked vehicle. It was just another day at the office for the boys in blue. The jet ski was eventually loaded onto a flatbed and towed away.

Good riddance. We bet that’s one illegal parker that won’t be coming back anytime soon... or at least we hope.

Jet ski impounded for illegal parking:

