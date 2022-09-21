Two new flyovers in Iloilo are set to be finished this year

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) continues its push for more infrastructure around the country. The agency has just shared that there are two flyover projects set to complete in Iloilo this year.

The first of the two is a 240m flyover with six 40m spans in Barangay Jibao-an, Mandurriao. This P591.2 million undertaking will “minimize traffic congestion in the adjacent towns of Pavia and San Miguel to Metro Iloilo” along the Mandurriao district’s streets.

The second project is a 200m, five-span flyover in Barangay Buhang, Jaro along Circumferential Road-1 crossing the Iloilo-Capiz Road (New Route). This P520 million project aims to provide convenience to motorists traveling between Iloilo’s neighboring towns and coastal areas.

The Jibao-an Flyover is now 80% complete, while the Buhang Flyover is at 81% completion. The DPWH expects both of these to be finished before the end of 2022.

Jibao-an and Buhang Flyovers in Iloilo City

