Northbound lanes of Imelda Bridge in Parañaque closed from 9pm-4am until November 10

Earlier this year, a portion of Ninoy Aquino Avenue in Parañaque City was closed off to the public to make way for the ongoing construction of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project. Now, more partial closures along the thoroughfare will be implemented.

From October 10 to November 10, 2022, the northbound lanes of Imelda Bridge will be closed, albeit only from 9pm to 4am daily. This is well outside of the morning or evening rush hours, but it could still cause traffic buildup in the area.

The Traffic and Parking Management Office of Parañaque City shared that current roadworks include the installation of tracks and an overhead catenary system on the viaduct which also requires the casting of concrete plinths and pedestals.

If any of you here pass by the area regularly, we advise you to plan your trips accordingly. Actually, you might want to avoid driving here at night over the next month or so. Anyway, you can check out the official advisory below.

Imelda Bridge, Ninoy Aquino Avenue, Parañaque City closure:

