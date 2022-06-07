Monumento in Caloocan; portions of MacArthur Highway, EDSA to be closed on June 12

Got any plans for this weekend? Well, if it involves driving around Metro Manila on Sunday, then be advised: select roads will be closed to motorists in celebration of Independence Day.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that starting at midnight on June 12, 2022, the Bonifacio Monument Circle in Caloocan will be closed to traffic. Portions of MacArthur Highway, Samson Road, Rizal Avenue, and EDSA will also be impassable.

The MMDA has mapped out alternate routes for concerned motorists. Check them out below:

Vehicles coming from Sangandaan Samson Road going to EDSA and Manila will utilize Heroes Del 96 St., left turn to 10th Ave. to destination. Vehicles coming from Rizal Avenue to McArthur will be left turning to 10th Ave., right to Heroes Del 96 St., right to Samson Road left to Dagohoy, left to Caimito Road, right to Langka St. to destination. Vehicles going to EDSA will utilize 10th Ave. left to B. Serrano to EDSA. Vehicles coming from EDSA going Samson Road will turn right to McArthur then left turn to Gen. Pascual to destination. Vehicles coming from McArthur going Rizal Avenue and Samson Road will take Gen. Pascual to destination. Vehicles going to EDSA will be using the zipper lane of Northbound, left turn on 8th Street and left turn to destination.

If you’ll be passing through the area, then we suggest you follow the MMDA’s suggestions and plan your trips accordingly. You can check out the Facebook post below for more details.

