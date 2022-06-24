Japan presents MMDA with five-year traffic management plan to solve PH traffic issues

As far as advice for keeping traffic and people flowing in a smooth and orderly fashion, you can’t do better than getting it from Japan. You needn’t look further than Tokyo, one of Asia’s singing beacons of mobility, for proof.

This is why we’re happy to report that the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) was all ears during a recent meeting with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The agenda? To solve our traffic woes.

During the meeting, JICA representatives presented the MMDA and local government units with a five-year traffic management plan for Metro Manila. Specifics have yet to be revealed, but the MMDA says “short-term and long-term strategies and interventions to manage congestion problems, particularly at priority traffic bottlenecks” were discussed.

By the looks of things, the MMDA plans to implement JICA’s suggestions.

“To ensure execution of the plan, the MMDA, in its capacity, will carry out its commitments to the strategies and projects in the action plan,” MMDA head Romando Artes said in a statement.

“We are also currently implementing several recommendations from the action plan through the agency’s mandates and have produced significant improvements.”

Artes urged LGUs to do what they can to implement these ideas to help towards solving the National Capital Region’s (NCR) traffic situation. The MMDA has also asked JICA for technical assistance in developing an Intelligent Transport System that uses Japanese technology.

This sounds promising. Cross your fingers that these ideas and projects don’t get lost behind a giant wall of red tape.

