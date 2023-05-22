Asec. Jay Art Tugade steps down from role as LTO chief

The Land Transportation Office (DOTr) has had its fair share of ups and downs these past few months. But on Monday, May 22, 2023, a shock announcement came from the agency: Assistant Secretary Jose Arturo ‘Jay Art’ Tugade has announced that he is stepping down from his role as agency chief.

One major reason for Tugade’s resignation from his post is his differences with the Department of Transport (DOTr). The current head of the DOTr is Secretary Jaime Bautista. Both Tugade and Bautista were appointed by President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

“Even as DOTR and LTO both aim to succeed in serving the public, our methods to achieve that success differ,” said Tugade in his official statement. “For this reason, I am stepping down, so Sec. Jimmy Bautista will have the free hand to choose who he can work best with.

“I will continue to root for the LTO's success even as a private citizen, because I will always share in Sec. Bautista’s belief that our offices can be a formidable force for good in our country.”

With his resignation, Tugade caps his six-month term as LTO chief. Prior to his appointment, Tugade was the general manager of the Manila International Airport (MIAA). A successor has yet to be named at the time of writing.

Statement of Jay Art Tugade:

