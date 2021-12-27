Foodpanda riders now have free accident insurance

Foodpanda has announced a new initiative that will help a lot of delivery riders here in the Philippines: the PandaCare Insure Program.

The company has partnered with lifestyle insurance provider Igloo to give Foodpanda delivery riders an added layer of protection throughout their day-to-day operations. It will help minimize risks and make accidental losses more manageable for riders.

The coverage includes accidental death (P125,000), accidental dismemberment (P125,000), medical reimbursement (P5,000), hospital assistance for 10 days (P500), and burial expenses (P5,000). Foodpanda will shoulder all insurance expenses on behalf of its riders.

“The PandaCare Insurance Program is just the beginning of our plans for our riders as we shift towards a long-term and sustainable initiative for them in the year 2022,” said Foodpanda Philippines managing director Daniel Marogy. “This is our way to show appreciation, [for] we will not be here without the commitment and resilience of our partner riders.”

See Also

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.