Effective July 1: Base fare of P11 for regular jeepneys, P13 for modern jeepneys

Weeks after a P1 provisional fare hike for jeepneys in NCR and Regions III and IV was approved, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is now rolling out further increases.

Effective July 1, 2022, the minimum jeepney fare across the country will be P11 for regular jeepneys, meaning a P1 increase to the base fare in Metro Manila and Regions III and IV (P10), and a P2 hike to the base fare in all other regions (P9). The base fare for modern jeepneys, meanwhile, will go up to P13, or a P1 increase.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Malaysian NGO believes free rides won’t fix public transport issues

Incoming NEDA head says cars should be taxed more to address PH transport issues

These price hikes apply only to the first 4km, and there will be no increase for succeeding kilometers.

The fare adjustment comes after the price of diesel rose on Tuesday, June 28, for the fifth consecutive week—it went up by P1.65 per liter, while gasoline got a P0.5/L increase. The Department of Energy has again warned that more price hikes are possible in the coming weeks, because of the weakening of the Philippine peso against the US dollar. Experts are also predicting the global price of oil to hit $135 per barrel from the current $110 per barrel.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Earlier this month, taxi drivers and operators and ride-hailing company Grab have also appealed for higher flag-down rates.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.