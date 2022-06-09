P1 provisional fare hike for jeepneys in NCR and Regions III, IV kicks in today

The Land Transport Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved a P1 provisional fare hike for public utility jeepneys operating in the National Capital Region (NCR), Region III, and Region IV. The increase, which brings up the minimum jeepney fare to P10 in these areas, takes effect today, June 9, 2022.

The additional P1 fare applies only to the first 4km; there will be no increase for the succeeding kilometers traveled. Jeepney operators/drivers are required to display a notice of provisional fare increase inside their vehicles. The usual discounts for senior citizens, students, and persons with disabilities must be granted upon presentation of a valid ID.

The LTFRB, which had rejected transport groups’ pleas for a fare hike in March, cited the rising fuel prices as the reason behind the increase. This week alone, the prices of diesel and gasoline shot up by P6.55/L and P2.70/L, respectively. Earlier this week, the Department of Energy had also warned that further fuel price increases are expected this month.

“[While] the Board recognizes the plight of the Filipino people every time an increase on the price of commodities [occurs], including the cost of public transport, it cannot be insensitive to the clamor and plight of the PUV operators and drivers who are responsible in ensuring a steady supply of public transport services,” the agency said in its statement.

