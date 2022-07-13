Kamuning Flyover scheduled to fully reopen to public on July 23, 5pm

Did last month’s Kamuning Flyover closure throw a wrench in your daily commute? If you raised your hand, the local government has some good news for you.

Quezon City has announced that repair works on the flyover are ahead of schedule and that the southbound portion of the structure is scheduled to be usable again come 5pm on July 23. That’s a Saturday.

“About dun sa Kamuning Flyover, as of now po we are ahead of schedule. We are planning to open the Kamuning Flyover to the transporting public on July 23, 5pm,” Quzon City second district engineer Eduardo Santos said during a press conference held earlier today.

Santos added that most of the repairs have been completed already, and that personnel are now working on the Nepa Q-Mart side of the structure.

“As of now po, tapos na po namin halos lahat yung major structure. Yung approach na lang po sa down ramp, sa Nepa Q side, dalawang lane ang ginagawa,” he said, adding that construction personnel were able to work through less-than-ideal weather conditions over the past several weeks.

“Yun lang po, at sana po konting tiis na lang po.”

Let’s hope it will be a long while before the flyover will need to undergo emergency repairs again. Will your daily drive improve once the structure reopens on July 23? Let us know in the comments.

