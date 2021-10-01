You can now use the 8.72km bypass road connecting San Fernando, San Juan in La Union

The BGC–Ortigas Center Link Road Project isn’t the only new road network opening today, as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has now allowed public access onto the initial segment of the Bauang–San Fernando–San Juan Bypass Road in La Union.

This new segment is a four-lane 8.72km road that connects the municipality of San Juan to the City of San Fernando. The DPWH says it will reduce travel time between the two areas to just 15 minutes, and that it is expected to serve 32,000 motorists daily.

“Motorists can now use the 8.72km San Fernando–San Juan Section of the Bauang–San Fernando-San Juan Bypass Road. This completed segment traversing rice fields will be helpful to the locals, especially farmers in the area,” said DPWH secretary Mark Villar.

The DPWH has already allocated a total of P810 million for the 22.19km Bauang–San Fernando–San Juan Bypass Road. The entirety of the project is estimated to cost around P1.57 billion.

