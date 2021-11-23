DPWH to start design works on 37.6km Laguna Lake road network next month

There’s been a lot of talk throughout the years about the construction of an expressway that will connect the southern province of Laguna to Metro Manila via Laguna Lake. There now seems to be some significant development in that regard.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) recently shared that the detailed engineering design (DED) of the new Laguna Lakeshore Road Network (LLRN) Project will begin in December. The LLRN Project–Phase 1 includes the construction of a two-lane 37.6km road that stretches from Calamba, Laguna, all the way to Bicutan.

The thoroughfare consists of an 11.8km viaduct from Lower Bicutan to Muntinlupa and a 25.8km onshore viaduct and embankment from Muntinlupa to Calamba. There will be eight interchanges, namely: Sucat, Alabang, Tunasan, San Pedro/Biñan, Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, and Calamba.

The DPWH says the project will feature an additional one lane in each direction from Sucat to Santa Rosa, as well as a cycling track and promenade from Tunasan to San Pedro.

The P135.485 million DED contract will be carried out from December 2021 to February 2023. No estimated date for the actual start of construction has been provided as of this writing.

What do you think of this new undertaking by the DPWH? The comments section is open, readers.

