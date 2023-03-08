Laguna Lake road network project detailed engineering design now 85.1% complete

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) shared a while back its plans to build the Laguna Lakeshore Road Network (LLRN). It now appears that a year and a half later, the project is seeing some sort of progress.

The DPWH recently held a ‘three-day reconnaissance mission workshop’ with the Asian Development Bank to “plan and assess the way forward.” The agency also shared that the detailed engineering design (DED) for the project—which began more than a year back—is now 85.1% complete.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Fortuner GR-S vs. Everest Titanium+: Which top-spec SUV is better off-road?

Driver follows navigation app, ends up on train tracks

The LLRN is a 37.4km road network that will connect Barangay Lower Bicutan in Taguig to Calamba City in Laguna. There are eight proposed interchanges located in Lower Bicutan, Sucat, Alabang, Tunasan, San Pedro/Biñan, Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, and Calamba. The project will cost P175.3 billion in total.

While there’s no specific timeline yet for the project, at least it’s clear that the ball’s finally rolling. The DED for Phase 1 is nearly complete, and the DED for Phase 2 will start once civil works for the first phase begins. How do you think an expressway like this will benefit traffic in the south?

Laguna Lakeshore Road Network updates:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also