Ouch: Lamborghini Aventador S loses its rear wheel while driving on EDSA

Guys, if someone works on your wheels, always be sure to double-check the job afterward. Actually, scratch that—make sure you triple-check everything before driving out.

A Lamborghini Aventador S went viral earlier today after it lost one of its rear wheels while driving along EDSA. There’s no indication as to what caused the mishap, but we can’t imagine something like this happening unless the wheel wasn’t securely fitted back into place after work was done.

In a Facebook post, the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) shared that the supercar’s driver was able to maintain control of his vehicle despite the wheel falling off.

Images from the scene shared by the agency show damage to the Lamborghini’s rear fender, as well as an exposed brake caliper. Chances are the latter is going to cost a very pretty penny to fix.

Enforcers responding to the scene helped the owner get his ride back up and running, I-ACT said. The agency also reminded motorists to make sure their cars are in proper working condition before driving onto public roads.

Geez. Rough doesn’t even begin to describe what this scene looks like. Have you ever seen anything similar to this?

Lamborghini Aventador S loses wheel on EDSA

