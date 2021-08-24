DPWH: Lawton road widening will reduce travel time between BGC and NAIA to 15min

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary Mark Villar on Monday said the widened segment of Lawton Avenue in Taguig City will be open by September to ease traffic in that part of the capital.

Travel time between Bonifacio Global City and Ninoy Aquino International Airport will be cut to 15 minutes after the road is widened from four to six lanes, Villar said.

The first phase of the Lawton Avenue widening project opened on November 17, 2020, covering 5th Avenue to Bayani Road. It has three phases in total and is part of the EDSA Decongestion Program. The remaining 1.81km stretch for Phase II and Phase III is still under construction.

Work on Phase II is 70.54% complete, while Phase III—which covers the segment near the Philippine Navy to Pasong Tamo Extension—is 26.54% done. The overall completion for the 3.10km project is targeted at the end of 2021.

NOTE: This article first appeared on Reportr.world. Minor edits have been made.

