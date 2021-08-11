LRT-1 Cavite Extension construction has now reached Cavitex

The LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project is really starting to take shape. According to the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) latest progress update, the project is now at 58.03% completion.

YouTuber dmitrivalencia recently shared photos of the ongoing works in Cavite, and it appears that the construction has already reached the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex). The photos show the installation of girders right above the tollway, which the DOTr says is a new building method called ‘full span girder launching.’ Through this method, the girders can be installed in certain areas without having to be transported via public roads, therefore preventing added congestion within its vicinity.

You can check out the actual footage of the construction below:

The project’s current completion rate is as of July 2021. Once completed, the LRT-1 Cavite Extension is expected to increase the rail line’s daily capacity to a total of 800,000 passengers. It is expected to cut travel time between Baclaran in Manila and Bacoor in Cavite from over one hour down to just 25 minutes.

No word yet on when exactly the project will be completed, but this is still something commuters—especially Caviteños—can expect in the near future. What do you think, readers?

