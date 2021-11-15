LRT-1 commuters will soon be able to use QR codes in place of Single Journey Tickets

Contactless transactions will soon be possible for non-Beep-card holders who use trains in Metro Manila. The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) has just presented a proof-of-concept for its QR Ticketing Project, and the company is targeting implementation by the first quarter of next year.

The project, which the LRMC is working on together with AF Payments, allows commuters to use QR tickets instead of Single Journey Tickets. These QR tickets are generated online and can simply be purchased via various mobile banking and payment apps.

Commuters only need to enter specific details of the trip such as the origin and destination then pay the corresponding fare. The QR tickets generated will be scanned by the QR-acceptance terminals installed at the LRT-1 stations.

The LRMC aims to help commuters travel faster and safer through this initiative. It is also part of the company’s efforts to promote contactless payments amid the pandemic. You can check out the official press release below:

Do you reckon QR tickets would make the lives of commuters easier? Tell us what you think in the comments.

